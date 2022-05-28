Deputies responding to a house fire at 138 Chickadee Drive in the Town of Lockport say it had been extinguished prior to their arrival.
The fire was reported about 11 a.m. Saturday and when emergency crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from underneath and inside the home but the fire itself was out.
Both occupants and all pets were able to get out safely. A damage estimate was unavailable on Saturday.
Niagara County Origin and Cause responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.