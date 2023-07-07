Over the past year the Town of Lockport Historical Society has revised its status with New York State and is now a chartered historical society and a not-for-profit (501c3) organization. This prepares the society to apply for grants, increase fundraising, and work in cooperation with other historical groups, newly elected president Jim Boles announced this week.
Other newly elected officers are: Meagan Chapman, vice president; Dianne Doherty, treasurer; and Nancy Brooks, Paula Siejak, Renouf Ty and Jean Linn, board members.
The historical society is seeking new members. For more information, contact Jim Boles at jamesboles47@gmail.com or 716 839-4120, or Jean Linn, town historian, at jeanlinn@gmail.com.
