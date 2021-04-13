Just about the only thing standing in the way of more large-scale industrial development and expansion projects in the Town of Lockport these days is the fact that they're simply running out of large parcels of available land.
Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency administrative director Thomas Sy said Monday that there's only a limited amount of land left for industrial development at the IDA Park next to Delphi Harrison Thermal Systems.
Yahoo remains the major tenant of the IDA Park, located between Upper Mountain Road and Junction Road, and with the recent addition of Custom Laser into a 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility there and the second expansion of Bison Bag food packaging company, the largest individual plot left available is about 10 acres in size — with only about 25 acres total remaining.
“Our biggest challenge is a lack of land, but we've got projects slowly percolating now,” said Sy, 60, a 1978 graduate of Lockport Senior High School and the former CEO of Lockport Hospital.
“We can't really do those kind of big projects. Our niche ends up being small to middle-sized projects.”
Sy said he attributes his successes so far to the 14 years he spent prior to his hiring as a town IDA board of director and having lived in Lockport all of his life. He spent 16 years as a health care administrator and is the former chief operating officer of Lockport Hospital. He went on to became the CEO of Amherst-based Aspire of Western New York, a large provider of services to the intellectually and developmentally disabled people throughout Erie and Chautauqua counties.
Beyond running the IDA and the park, Sy also serves as a grant writer and grant monitor. He said the town is seeking additional grant money to complete the final phase of the “Rail Trail” walkway and biking path connecting the towns of Pendleton and Lockport.
“We're also very excited about the new restaurant Popeyes opening up soon, as well as the new WellNow Urgent Care Center, on South Transit Road,” Sy said, adding that NAPA has recently moved next to the Lockport Outdoor Store.
“Anything that enhances ‘Transit North’ is good for the Greater Lockport-Pendleton area. For example, two new hotels have been built recently on South Transit Road — albeit they're in Pendleton, but that's still great for all of us.”
Sy said a big part of his job is constantly communicating with town Building Inspector Brian Belson.
“Brian's the canary in the coal mine,” Sy said. “He finds out about entities that are interested, especially retail properties, sooner than anyone else and letting them know what they need to do to develop or expand in the town.”
Belson said he likes the way Sy communicates.
“I've known Tom for a number of years and we're always going back and forth discussing projects and I make sure to let him know when a project is coming before the Planning Board,” Belson said. “He always lets me know people who have contacted him who want to get the Planning Board process going.”
Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said Sy's tenure as IDA administrative director has been a successful one from the start. He was first hired in January of last year, replacing Marc Smith.
“Those were some tough shoes to fill and we think it was a seamless transition between two quality individuals. Tom's shown a lot of leadership and has done a great job. We as a Town Board couldn't be more pleased,” Crocker said.
The town's seven-member IDA board meets once a month. Sy said among the biggest challenges he faces every day is New York state.
“New York remains a challenging place to do or attract businesses,” Sy said.
“Some of the initiatives of the governor are outstanding, but there's a bill that just passed that raises corporate taxes. We can debate whether businesses are paying their fare share, but it will make it difficult to attract businesses, especially from outside the area. A lot of what we do is trying to help businesses meander some of those challenges — unemployment, workers compensation, the DEC — all of those are super challenging regulations that a lot of businesses aren't experiencing in other states.”
In the meantime, Sy said he tries to be as responsive as he can.
“You never know when that phone call is going to turn into a major project,” he said.
“Years ago, someone took the very first call from Super Walmart and that first phone call from Yahoo.”
Despite his successes, Sy won't take credit for Catholic Health's new Lockport Hospital that will be built in the town beginning this year on land between South Transit Road and the Lockport Bypass.
“I put together a packet for them on seven or eight possible locations for the new hospital, but the one they picked wasn't any one of them,” Sy said.
“I think they found a great piece of land in the town, but people forget that hospitals are non-profits and they're tax exempt so they would not qualify for any property tax exemptions from us. I think the new hospital location is good or the town, but good for Greater Lockport because it will be accessible for both city and town residents.”
Sy, his wife, Diane, and two daughters, Ashley and Rachael, reside in the Town of Lockport.
For more information on the Town IDA, go to lockporteconomicdevelopent.com.
