The Lockport Town Board will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road, to hear public comment on its plans to exceed the tax cap for the 2023 fiscal year.
It will also hold a public hearing for the 2023 budget.
The tax cap is at 2.9%, but Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker called the idea of running the town bound by that number to be “silliness,” especially considering inflation. The public hearing will be hosted to let the public comment on a 5.43% tax hike.
According to Crocker, health insurance for town employees is going to be 14% more than last year. Labor will also be up a bit with a relative bump of 2.5% more, but fuel costs will be up 60%. Blacktop costs will be up 25% and salt will be up 40%. Other factors include electricity which will also be rising to the tune of 48%.
“I would safely say that our expenses are up 25%,” Crocker said.
However, even as the tax levy has risen to $8.17 million, an increase from $7.75 million for the 2022 fiscal year, Crocker said that residents with homes assessed at $100,000 will be paying $646.04 in special district tax versus paying $712.10 the previous year.
“It’s because our assessment went up. Like $300 million,” he said. “It doesn’t mean your taxes went down, because you still have to multiply the higher assessment by this number, but overall, the change went down that much.”
According to documents provided by Crocker, the assessed value of the town went from $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion after the latest assessment was made.
Crocker also said that there was another factor was at play in the lowered amount. He said that by taking $1.1 million out of the water and sewer districts’ fund balances – $795,000 from water and $307,000 from sewer – it was keeping the budget “flat.”
Currently there are two infrastructure projects in the works for 2023, Crocker said. The total cost will be $3.69 million for a waterline project, and another $3.45 for a sewer project. The $1.1 million will be put toward these costs – along with a grant of $587,000.
The remainder needed to bridge the gap of funding for the projects will be taken care of by capital fund balances that the town has saved.
The Town of Lockport does not levy a town tax.
