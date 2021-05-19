The Lockport Town Board is entertaining a moratorium on solar energy development in the town.
The board scheduled a 7:30 p.m. June 9 public hearing on a proposed law that would call a six-month halt to all solar development. The moratorium, if adopted, would give the board time to revise the town's solar siting law — and also give New York State time to determine how solar projects can be taxed, Supervisor Mark Crocker told the Union-Sun & Journal on Wednesday.
“New York State is trying to figure out how solar will be assessed,” Crocker said. “They’re considering assessing property as farmland, rather than farmland with solar panels on it, which is a big difference.”
Earlier this week, the town planning board held a public hearing on the particulars of Renewable Properties' proposed solar project on 45 acres along Slayton Settlement Road. The board did not vote on the site plan or a special use permit recommendation because the required State Environmental Quality Review was not yet completed, according to planning board member John Lang.
If the town board adopts the solar development moratorium at its June 9 business meeting, following the public hearing, then the town's review process on Renewable Properties' proposal would be suspended, according to Crocker.
Karl Kowalski, the farmer who hopes to lease his land to Renewable Properties, attended the planning board hearing on Tuesday, absorbed the comments for and against the project, and spoke briefly about the controversy afterward.
"We've been through this process and I'm sorry that the neighbors are upset about it. We're doing what we feel we need to do and what the town says is allowable," Kowalski said. "It's our property that we've called home for 60 years. It's not about who was here first, but it is allowed and it meets the qualifications. That's all I can say."
One section of the proposed law authorizing a moratorium on solar development reads, “A moratorium will allow the Town Board ample time to consider recent New York State legislation and expected regulations related to tax revenues which may be derived from such projects, as well as to examine, draft, review and adopt effective policy regarding the evolving technology and industry of utility-scale solar energy systems and utility-scale electrical energy storage device systems, and to ensure adequate restrictions and regulations are placed as may be necessary to promote and preserve the health, safety, and welfare of the Town of Lockport and its citizens."
According to Crocker, the motion to schedule a public hearing on the moratorium law was introduced by board member Patricia Dufour and approved 5-0 by the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.