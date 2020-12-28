Some residents of the Town of Lockport woke up to a real mess Sunday morning.
Their scheduled garbage pickup day by Waste Management had been moved from Friday, Christmas, to Saturday in observance of the holiday. Residents understood the change and put their garbage out early Saturday morning on the street.
And there the trash stayed. Through the day, into the night, and was still there on Sunday.
Further south, Waste Management had been hit by a storm and cancelled all routes. They informed the Town of Lockport that their drivers would pickup the week-old trash on the following Saturday, which Mark Crocker, supervisor of the Town of Lockport, said was unacceptable.
Crocker said he called Waste Management to tell them his disposition. However, because close to 60 residents had been informed to take their garbage off the street and wait for next Saturday, Crocker allowed WM to do “what worked for them.” But just this once.
“From now on if there is a missed pickup, they’ll pick the garbage up the next available day,” he said. “Even if by picking up the late trash on Monday, you have to bump Monday’s pickup to Tuesday and Tuesday’s to Wednesday’s and so on.”
Crocker said he’d addressed the issue and apologized to all the residents that had been affected.
“I called and said, ‘No this is not going to be done,’ ” Crocker said. “It won’t happen again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.