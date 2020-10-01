TOWN OF LOCKPORT — To kill zombies, all you need to do is destroy their brains. Just ask the King County Herd.
How to terminate Zombie Houses? Well, that's another story altogether, but the good news is the Town of Lockport seems to have found a winning formula.
Town of Lockport Deputy Supervisor Pat Dufour, who serves as the town board's liaison to the Building Inspection Department, said Zombie Homes — unoccupied homes in foreclosure that often fall into disrepair — have been a concern of hers since first taking office in 2014. The good news is the town's zombie house numbers have dropped 82% in the last six years, from 61 in 2014 to 11 as of this week.
“No one wants to live by an abandoned home. The Town Board didn’t want our neighborhoods blemished by a house that had not been properly maintained,” Dufour said.
“Most were part of the scourge that resulted from the subprime mortgage collapse in 2008-10. We don't have control over the maintenance of those properties and that was the most frustrating thing back in 2014 when we were up to 60 houses and we had blue tarps and we had roofs falling in,” she said.
”The maintenance was entirely up to the lending institution. It was our obligation to secure the houses and make sure they were safe. And I think in some instances we had to condemn and demolish the houses.”
With prolonged foreclosure proceedings taking their toll — an average of 802 days per foreclosure, according to federal Department of Finance statistics — Town of Lockport building inspector and code enforcement officer Brian Belson and his staff stepped up communications with management companies that were retained to do routine maintenance.
At one point, there six houses that the town mowed on a monthly basis, Dufour said.
“In four cases, the houses were condemned due to unsafe conditions and and the town board took action to have these homes demolished,” Dufour said.
Lockport Town Supervisor Mark Crocker said the town is actively involved in the foreclosure process of such zombie homes in the hopes of keeping them in a position to be sold. The number one complaint about such properties is the high grass that accumulates, he said.
“These properties can be a burden at times. The grass has to be cut — it can't exceed nine inches — and the bank has to make a basic effort to maintain the property,” Crocker said.
“I'm not talking about siding, roofs or windows. I'm just talking about the lawn. That's the primary focus for neighbors and people when they drive by. They see the lawn. We do request that the bank that owns the property employ someone to cut the lawn and try to maintain it. Overall the town board has streamlined the whole operation to be more proactive in working with the banks and working with Brian to ensure these types of properties don't find their way into complete disrepair where they have to be torn down.”
Also assisting the town in it's effort to reduce the number of zombie homes was the state's “Zombie and Foreclosed Prevention Act”, which was passed in 2016.
“It has helped tremendously, because it allows the banks and lending institutions to do property inspections right away and secure the houses. We didn't have that prior to that act. And that's why we had blue tarps and we had overgrown lawns and that's why we had a real nightmare in 2014 and 2015,” Dufour said.
This week, with two properties being taken off it's list of zombie homes, the town's number of zombie homes stands at 11. Crocker and Dufour both said the number may never quite reach zero as current homes are sold and revitalized, while new foreclosures appear, but the change is significant.
Crocker said the Town Board and Building Department Department continue to monitor Zombie house numbers on a monthly basis in an overall effort to provide a solid infrastructure for people thinking about moving there.
“Our beautiful parks, nature trails, great roads and solid water and sewer systems have provided a great environment for people to raise their families in the Town of Lockport,” Crocker said.
