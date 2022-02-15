Town of Lockport ready for upcoming rain and ice melt

A flood warning is going into effect for the town and city of Lockport 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening and will continue until 7 p.m. Friday.
Kirk Apffel of the National Weather Service in Buffalo said that while there will only be an inch of rain, compared to the summer storm of 2021 which brought 4 inches of rain, the combination of that heavy rainfall will be complemented by snow melt before a drop of rain even reaches the area.
In that case, Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said that the town is ready to battle potential flooding in the municipality.
Currently, Crocker is working with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and Niagara County to replace culverts along creeks and streams, but there is no timeline around when that project will ensue. However, he has spoken Town Highway Superintendent Dave Miller and Water Superintendent and Director of Operations Justin Neden, and is confident the town will weather the storm.
“We are ready,” Crocker said.
Of the tools ready to fight the water are pumps, “taken out of storage and ready to go,” road flooded signs, batteries at lift stations, as well as checking each of the 40 lift stations for any clogs caused by flushable wipes, sump pumps “on a trailer and ready to use,” and excavators.
“The plan with (the excavators) is the melt and the rain might cause some ice jams around culverts,” Crocker explained. “(Dave Miller) got the excavators ready to go to clear out the culverts and any area that there is draining (issues) We have a situation where when you have a melt and ice builds up, the ditches don’t drain as quickly as they normally would. So, we’re well aware of that (and meeting that).”
Crocker also said that crews are ready and will be divided into shifts, if necessary, so there are workers available 24-hours a day until the end of the flood warning.
“We’re not going to be caught by surprise,” he said.
Just as important as to what the town is doing is what individual homeowners can do. Crocker said that residents should check their sump pumps, replace batteries if they are powered that way and also get together an emergency stockpile of food and supplies for the event.
“The people who know they’re in a low-lying area should elevate their furnace, their water heater. Anything electrical should be off the ground,” he said.
For residents in the paths of long-term flooding issues, Crocker also said flood insurance might be a viable option.
“Long term, it would be good for those people… who are prone flooding, sewer main-wise, to install check valves,” he said. “To make sure sewage and flood water don’t back up through the drains.”
Mayor Michelle Roman could not be reached for comment.
