The Town of Lockport will host a COVID-19 at-home test kit giveaway for town residents at the town hall, 6560 Dysinger Road, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (or until the kits are gone; distribution is on a first come, first served basis).
Each test kit contains two tests. To receive kits, show proof of residency such as a driver’s license or a utility bill.
The town received 600 test kits from Niagara County to pass on to residents.
