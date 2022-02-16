A permit was granted for a live concert after organizers agreed to keep neighbors in the loop of the Spring Lake Winery annual music event in the Town of Lockport. Discussion between residents and winery representatives took place at the Lockport Town Hall during a public hearing conducted by the town planning board on Tuesday.
The event will take place for one day in August and involves a live band, as well as vendors and while the event could conceivably fit thousands of visitors on the property, Town Building Inspector Brian Belson said before the meeting, typically 500 arrive for the yearly show.
Before neighbors of the winery spoke, Deepali McCloe of Marigold Consultants made a brief presentation on behalf of the winery's owners, the Varallo family.
McCloe noted that the annual event had brought some feedback from the neighbors, many of whom were at the meeting. The list of issues brought to the winery included parking, congestion and aesthetics.
“The event will have minimal physical impacts. It’s on the winery which is 130 acres of property. There are no adjacent physical activities, so no congestion is anticipated,” McCloe said. “For parking the entrance will be at Wilson Road. It’s on site parking on two lots with signage and clear cut parking rules.”
McCloe said there may be fireworks after the band plays, but the “flash and bang” fireworks of previous years will not be used this year, hopefully satisfying a complaint in the neighborhood.
The family also plans to stay away from heavy bass bands, since at last year's event neighbors reported the bass rattled windows. Nothing is set in stone, McCloe said, but there’s a thought of going country-western this time around.
Tim Cleary was the first public speaker after McCloe's presentation.
“My concerns are that last year we had noise starting at 10:30 (a.m.) and that went on for roughly 45 minutes. Then around 1 (p.m.) another 45 minutes, and then right before the event, and then the event," Cleary said. "I used to be in a band, so I’m guessing one band showed up early, set up, and did a little warmup of rougher songs to get it down. Unfortunately for us, that was at full volume and they don’t need to do that.”
John Cogovan, who resides a half-mile from the winery and said he hears everything, also wants the volume on the event reduced.
“I’m not asking them to stop anything, all I’m asking is that they turn it down. It’s loud and by the time it reaches our property, it’s distorted," Cogovan said. "I’m cautiously optimistic now that this presentation was done and you’ve shown you appreciate the neighborhood and taken steps to hear our concerns.”
While McCloe and the Varallo Family could not guarantee all changes, residents and organizers seemed satisfied with the "good faith" effort between them. McCloe said there would be a meeting closer to the date, between neighbors and the winery, and would also keep them notified via mail, email and phone.
"If you can guarantee that there will be this meeting and work out some of these issues, and I think, working together, you can do that," Marie Binderman, chair of the planning board that night, said before the vote awarding the permit. "That would be the best route.”
