Members of the Lockport Town Board looked on as Councilman Paul Siejak presented the town’s 175th anniversary badge plaque, which had been placed on the dais in 1999, to Town Historian Jean Linn and Town of Lockport Historical Society President Meagan Chapman on Wednesday night.
“We’re going to retire this badge this evening and we’re going to donate it to the Historical Society for safekeeping,” Siejak said as he presented the large disc to Linn and Chapman.
“And now we’re going to install the 200th bicentennial badge,” he declared as town Supervisor Mark Crocker stepped down to help affix the badge to the dais.
The Town of Lockport’s 200th birthday will come about on Feb. 2, 2024.
Two hundred years ago the area was mostly populated by Erie Canal workers and farmers. Different pieces of this historical setting still exist in the town, including the basements of homeowners, Linn and Chapman among them, where stone taken from the canal as it was dug literally holds up the walls.
“It was really what you’d typically think of as the wild west,” Chapman said of life in Lockport way back when.
“It was very wooded. Wilderness,” Linn added. “Very different.”
Linn noted that the Pomeroy School house at Leete Road and Niagara Street is 150 years old this year.
As she and the town historical society are preparing a Lockport bicentennial celebration plan, Linn said, “One of the first exhibits we want to create is the history of the town’s schools. We are actively collecting photographs of the town’s schools. There used to be 20 schools, some of which we don’t have any photos of. ... If we could even just be loaned a photo, if it’s a treasured heirloom, or scan it or make a copy … We’d love to tell the story of Lockport’s schools.”
Pomeroy was a one-room schoolhouse where students of all ages learned together and the teacher went from one group to the next. According to Linn, many students only attended school during the winter, because the rest of the year they were out in the fields, helping with the farm work.
All town residents are invited to attend the historical society’s next meeting, at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at the town hall, and get involved with planning events to mark the town’s bicentennial and the Pomeroy School’s sesquicentennial.
“We have lots of great ideas, but we need help to put them into motion,” Linn said.
