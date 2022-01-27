The Newfane town board this week voted to retain the services of former town supervisor Tim Horanburg as a consultant on the town's Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) projects.
The approved agreement calls for Horanburg to be paid $3,400 in three installments for his work overseeing the projects to completion.
Horanburg, longtime Newfane supervisor, retired from the post at the end of December. His successor, John Syracuse, said he's an ideal pick for a REDI consultant.
“The board really thought that it was a good idea for continuity,” Syracuse said. “Tim is intimately tied to the project, and the board thought that it would be a good idea to have him monitor it, keep the accounting, and provide them with periodic updates, and make sure these projects are seen through to their fruition.”
Through REDI, the town was awarded funding for three lake flooding prevention projects: Construction of a breakwall in the outer harbor at Olcott, construction of containing walls in the inner harbor to help lower the high water mark and protect a pump at the town wastewater treatment plant, and construction of a larger Olcott Beach berm on the west side of the hamlet.
— By Jacob Fries
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.