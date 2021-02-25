The Town of Newfane is poised to save almost $300,000 in borrowing costs by refinancing two USDA loans.
According to Supervisor Tim Horanburg, the town's financial adviser, Municipal Solutions, recently pointed out the town could save a significant amount by refinancing and paying off its outstanding Rural Development loans obtained through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The bond market has turned favorable for municipalities, the firm advised.
The town borrowed $1.6 million from USDA in 2010, to finance conversion of the old Miller Hose Fire Company hall to the new town hall, and borrowed another $1.5 million in 2012 to finance a sewer improvement project. Refinancing those loans in the current bond market would reduce borrowing costs by about $123,000 on the town hall project and $174,000 on the sewer project.
"The rule of thumb as to when a refunding a bond issue makes sense is when the present value savings is in the 3% range. This refunding would produce the present value savings of 10.5%, over three times that amount," Municipal Solutions advised in a letter to the town.
And, since the Rural Development loans would be paid off, the town would no longer be subject to loan-related USDA rules and regulations including mandatory annual reporting on the town budget, which costs the town money, Horanburg noted.
The town board on Wednesday voted to move forward on refinancing. Solicitation of bids from banking institutions could occur as early as next month.
— By Benjamin Joe
