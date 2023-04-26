The Newfane town board is moving forward with a proposed law to regulate short-term rental properties, more commonly known as Airbnbs. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 6:30 tonight at the town hall.
Newfane currently does not have a law in place that addresses, or accommodates, these short-term rentals.
“We’re looking at this big industry within town and technically it’s illegal,” town board member Troy Barnes said.
The proposed law would legalize short-term rentals within the town and require property owners to obtain a permit from the town in order to operate them.
Barnes and town Building Inspector Michael Klock noted that the town’s existing law pertaining to bed and breakfast establishments does not apply, because these short-term rentals are not owner-occupied. The new law would apply to both kinds of establishments and supplant the current town law on bed and breakfasts.
Klock said the town is aware of about 40 short-term rentals that are currently operating. The proposed law isn’t meant to punish these businesses, he said, it’s meant to ensure that there are proper guidelines in place for them to follow.
“We’re not putting these guys out of business. We just want them to conform to regulations.”
Klock said that while the town hasn’t experienced any significant issues related to the rentals, officials have received some complaints from residents since many of them are located within residential areas.
“We want them to blend better in the community,” he said. “We want them to be aware that there are other full time residents around.”
Owners of current and any future short-term rental properties would have to apply for a permit before they are able to operate, Klock said.
Input from residents and short-term rental operators alike has been influential during the town board’s process of drafting the law, Klock added.
If the town board adopts the new law, it will also have to be approved by the Niagara County Planning Board and New York State before it can be enacted, Barnes said.
