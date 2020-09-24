NEWFANE — Borrowing to cover costs associated with its new refuse pickup agreement with Modern Disposal will push the Town of Newfane past the 2% tax cap in fiscal year 2021.
The town board voted on Wednesday to borrow $125,000 for the upfront purchase of 96-gallon refuse carts for households that don't already have one. Modern uses automated trucks that pick up the carts and toss the contents.
The money will be paid back by property owners. The annual fee charged to each property for refuse and recycling collection will increase by $40 as of Jan. 1, and households that need a 96-gallon cart will be charged $50 for one.
Normally, breaking the 2% tax cap would trigger an audit by the state, town Supervisor Tim Horanburg said, but because of the uniqueness of this year, he does not believe this will happen. He cited a prior conversation with the state comptroller's office as a reason for his belief.
The board also approved a $3.87 million, 30-year bond issue for upgrading the town's wastewater treatment plant.
Town Engineer Brian Sibiga said the bond will be paid off using revenue taken in from the Town of Wilson to process its wastewater and, possibly, grants.
The town's sewer rates will not be increased as a result of the bond, Horanburg noted.
