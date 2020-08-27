TOWN OF NIAGARA - Joan Johnson thought she’d made it.
On Friday, she received a check of $146,000 from the Niagara River Greenway Commission on behalf of the non-profit, The Town of Niagara Farmland Conservancy.
The funds were supposed to be used to buy a 26.3-acre parcel east of Miller Road, north of Colonial Drive and west of Garlow Road. The conservancy hoped the money would help complete a deal to acquire the property as the conservancy's second plot of land.
“It’s going to be so beautiful, great for the neighborhood,” said Johnson, who is the president of the Farmland Conservancy. “It’s going to increase the property of any of the houses around here and have beautiful nature trails.”
Johnson and other members of the conservancy had been working for three years as a group and for the past two years with the Greenway Commission, the Town of Niagara and the Town of Lewiston to make the vision of a natural area that preserves farmland, wildlife habitat and rural heritage a reality.
But then the effort hit a bit of a snag.
Despite having a two-year-old contingency agreement to buy the land, conservancy members said the current owners are now considering backing out on their part of the deal.
“The agent told our representative on the phone that if we could raise the money by two Saturdays ago they would sell to us,” said Johnson. “They wanted to see that we had the cash to buy it. They didn’t trust the grant situation. They’re from far-off in Canada, different parts of Canada and British Columbia. Even though we had a contingency agreement from two years ago, it had been so long that they had just lost faith in that.”
Johnson said the contingency agreement did not have an end date because no one knew at that time how long it would take to complete the deal. She said she felt obligated to raise $95,000 from her family in one week to show the owners that she had the agreed-upon funds to buy the property outright. In fact, she went beyond the price of $90,000 and added an additional $5,000. Still, the owners remain trepidatious on selling. In fact, three of the five owners want to sell to another buyer for $80,000.
In a Facebook post, which Johnson confirmed to the US&J, that she was aware of “a local individual” who had made the bid.
“This has resulted in a delay of acquisition, apparently due to the fact that this new party has ‘pull,’ despite their lower offer,” read the post.
The message goes on to ask the individual to remove their bid and that any development of that land for housing would be opposed by the very same residents who had opposed another development in the area known as Bri-Estates. The message indicates that the group is “prepared to organize, speak up at meetings, canvas the neighborhood, write the newspaper and lobby our lawmakers to slow down or stop any housing developments.”
In a press release, members of the conservancy said they have still has not heard from the sellers about which bid they intend to accept.
Conservancy members said the property, known as the Joseph Sutherland Farm, should be developed into a natural haven to preserve farmland, wildlife habitat and rural heritage for future generations to enjoy.
“It’s too big to fail,” Johnson said. “It’s not something we can just back off from. It’s been too much time and too much money has gone into this. It’s just not an option.”
