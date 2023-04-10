MIDDLEPORT — The Town of Royalton has received more than $30,000 in insurance funds for stolen highway equipment.
At its Monday business meeting, the town board adopted a resolution amending the 2023 budget so that the money goes to the highway department.
A pickup, a trailer and a roller were stolen from the town highway garage back in November, according to town supervisor Daniel Bragg. The truck was later recovered by police more than 10 miles away, at the Tonawanda Indian Reservation in Akron, and it was heavily damaged. The perpetrator has not been found, Bragg said.
The insurance money will be used to purchase a replacement pickup.
In addition, the town will have security camera systems installed at both the town hall and the highway garage. Bragg said the board has been considering surveillance systems for some time, and the thefts last fall made the members decide to take more immediate action.
