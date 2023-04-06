MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton Town Board will hold a second public hearing Monday on the proposed Gasport Sewer District No. 1 Disinfection Project, due to an increase in the projected cost of the work.
The estimated cost to disinfect wastewater at the treatment plant has increased by $50,000, to $1.15 million, since the town board approved the project after a November public hearing. Wastewater Superintendent Brian Cummings said the increase is due to inflation and rising costs of construction materials.
The town is applying $526,000 of previously received American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project and will borrow $624,000 upfront, through serial bonds, to cover the remainder. Ultimately the borrowed amount will be repaid from other federal and state grants.
According to Cummings, any expenses exceeding $1.15 million would be covered with existing sewer district funds.
“Our goal is to not put a burden on the taxpayers,” he said.
Paul McGarvey, principal at the engineering company GHD, will oversee the project.
The work is driven by a state Department of Environmental Conservation mandate that requires the Gasport Sewer District to disinfect wastewater before it is discharged.
McGarvey said the town opted to use ultraviolet lamps to disinfect water passing through the plant; ultraviolet light will destroy microorganisms and prevent them from growing or reproducing, and it’s less costly and has fewer negative environmental impacts than disinfection with chlorine.
The public hearing will be held during the town board’s 7 p.m. Monday monthly business meeting at the town hall.
