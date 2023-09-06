The Wilson Town Board is drafting a local law to regulate short-term rental properties, more commonly known as Airbnbs.
Currently, the town has no law on the books that addresses, or accommodates, short-term rentals. The gist of the proposed law is to get a handle on the vacation rental housing market and the rights of such property owners and their neighbors.
It would be similar to what other local municipalities including Newfane have done to regulate them.
The proposed law would require short-term rental property owners to obtain an operating permit from the town. Permits would be issued in any residential district. The law would also apply to rental campsites.
Building inspector Travis Evans estimated there are approximately 30 short-term rentals currently operating in the town. The town decided to draft the law after residents that neighbor some of these properties voiced various concerns.
“We had some situations with a couple of short term rentals, owners that weren’t being very neighborly to their neighbors with their rentals,” Evans said.
He added that the town is aware of some short-term rental properties that violated local and state codes.
“We had one (property) that we found out the people who were renting it out didn’t even have a bathroom in it,” Evans said.
Town supervisor Doyle Phillips stressed that the proposed law is not intended to burden these property owners, but to ensure there are proper guidelines in place for them to follow.
“We’re not trying to put a stop to it or throw it out. We’re just putting some governing rules on it,” Phillips said.
A public hearing on the proposed law is scheduled for Sept. 14.
