Twenty homeowners along Crestfield Lane and Sherwood Drive have petitioned town highway superintendent David Miller to pave their streets in 2023.
The petition declares the streets have never been paved, only patched, since they were built 15 years ago.
Miller acknowledged receipt of the petition during the town board's Tuesday work session. He said he'd put the request into "consideration" but his department's annual paving list isn't made up until February-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.