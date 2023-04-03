The 2022 Economic Development Report for the Town of Lockport, delivered by Tom Sy, paints a rosy picture of the town’s business affairs. It notes that, even coming out of the COVID-19 era, the town did well, though some of its businesses struggled with job recruitment and retention.
Sy, the town’s economic development director, said his department hoped to facilitate creation of 100 jobs in 2022 but only 50 new jobs were filled.
A caveat in Sy’s report notes the 2023 job creation number will be far higher, as Lockport Memorial Hospital opens in the town.
While some businesses exceeded the number of jobs they pledged to create and/or retain in their Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreements with the town, some did not.
Overall, 692.5 jobs were created or retained in 2022, a heartening fact according to Sy, since the contractual number of new and maintained jobs was 621.5.
Among PILOT recipients, some fell short of their contractual obligations, but Sy said the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency is not exercising its “clawback” power just yet. Clawing back means requiring a PILOT recipient to pay back awarded incentives.
“We always tell businesses to be conservative (in their promises on job creation),” Sy said. “If you promise 30 and you get 40, everyone celebrates. If you promise 40 and get 30? All those things (clawback) start to come in play.” But, grace has been given to the businesses that didn’t meet their goals because they’re all actively seeking employees, he said.
One of the things that Sy will do is encourage businesses to participate in different job marketing events such as the Niagara County Employment & Training Fair, which the town is hoping to host at Day Road Park.
“That tends to be more popular with less skilled people, you might be able to find one of those,” Sy said. “Every one of those businesses is in perfect shape, we’ll just reach out and say, ‘Niagara County holds this job fair. Every one of you better be one of the companies trying to hire some of these people.’”
In addition, Sy pointed out, Lockport High School will host Career Interview Days, to connect graduating seniors with local businesses that are hiring, in June.
“I wrote to all our people: You all have non skilled positions and a lot of these kids are choosing to not go to college or at least not go to college now,” he said. “They may love to come and work as a production worker for Bison Bag.”
Other indicators of good economic health in Sy’s report are:
— The combined assessed value of business properties operating under a PILOT agreement rose by 15% between 2021 and 2022. The full assessed value of these properties is more than $93 million.
— Sales tax revenue increased by almost $465,000 in 2022.
— Total investment by businesses in the town in 2022 was $6.64 million, $1.64 million more than the Economic Development office’s goal.
Gains were countered by some retail losses including Ted’s Hot Dogs and South Transit BBQ, Sy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.