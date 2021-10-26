No injuries were reported at what the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deemed “a fully involved structure fire” at the Village manufactured housing park on Monday night.
County central dispatch fielded a call about a possible house fire on Evergreen Drive at 7:41 p.m. Monday.
Despite the efforts of first responders from the Rapids and South Lockport volunteer fire companies, the residence and its contents were written off as a loss.
The fire is under review by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
