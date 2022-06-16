Mulvey Homes LLC of Lockport will pitch a plan for a 14-single home subdivision to the Town of Lockport Planning Board on Tuesday. The subdivision is to be developed by Severyn Development upon sale of the property at 1100 Beattie Ave.
Mulvey Homes' presentation is the subject of a public hearing, meaning comments about the plan are being solicited.
According to Bill Severyn, co-owner of Severyn Development, the homes will be small, between 1,300 and 1,400 square feet, and can be customized to the buyer's liking. The lots are across the street from Charles A. Upson Elementary School. The back of each lot is bordered by Lockport City School District's baseball fields.
The planning board will also hold a public hearing on Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union's plan to develop a new branch office at 5810 S. Transit Road, where there used to be an OTB betting parlor. The plan calls for three drive-through lanes and one ATM lane on the site.
Approval of the Cornerstone branch office plan will require three votes by the planning board, on the site plan, environmental review and architectural review to measure conformity with the town's architectural standards applied to development along the South Transit corridor.
The planning board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the town hall.
