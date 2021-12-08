Local volunteer fire companies now have a five-year contract with the Town of Lockport after a short public hearing in which no one spoke to the proposed $1.76 million price tag for the services of Rapids Fire Company, South Lockport Fire Company, Gasport Fire District No. 1, Wright’s Corners Fire Company and Terry’s Corners Fire Co.
The amount raised by taxes for the fire protection line is $1,523,600 in the 2022 budget, but part of the cost – $237,000 – is subsidized by the town, according to Supervisor Mark Crocker.
“I’ve been working to reduce that number,” he said, noting that the residents of the town were getting a “tremendous deal” when considered that equipment, supplies, workers compensation and benefits were all being paid for five companies on that line.
“A full-time force would be triple that,” Crocker said.
For the first year, 2022, the amounts paid to the companies goes up 3% from 2021, then for the following four years, 4% from each preceding year.
In 2022, South Lockport will receive $423,153, Wright’s Corners $418,354, Rapids Fire Company $420,539, Terry’s Corners $32,091, Gasport Fire Co. $28,633. In 2023 they will receive an additional $16,926, $16,734, $16,822, $1,284 and $1,145, respectively.
