Town submits proposed sites for new LMH

The City and Town of Lockport are going all-in on Catholic Health's search for the site of the soon-to-be-built Lockport Memorial Hospital, but possible site locations — besides South Transit Road — remain a mystery.
Last week, the Town of Lockport IDA Coordinator of Economic Development Thomas Sy shared with the IDA board a process he used to identify parcels of land on South Transit that would be viable for the recently-proposed new, $37 million Lockport Memorial Hospital.
According to meeting minutes available online, Sy said he has forwarded that packet to the CEOs at both Eastern Niagara and St. Mary's hospitals, which are operated by Catholic Health.
In an email sent to the Union-Sun & Journal on Monday afternoon, Sy did not disclose any of the specific properties listed by the IDA as possible locations, adding that the town IDA has not shared or gone public with anyone concerning the list of possible sites in the town.
Sy said his office has not yet had any response from ENH nor Catholic Health. “We recently learned of another possible site just last week that we have since forwarded to ENH. We see ourselves as a knowledgeable resource as to what parcels are large enough, etc., and nothing more at this point,” Sy stated.
The Town of Lockport's packet is one of two known official documents submitted in the pending battle over which Lockport could land the new hospital, the city or town.
Mayor Michelle Roman said Monday that the city, through its Community Development Department, has also shared information on properties throughout the city with ENH.
Common Council president Mark Devine also declined to name specific possible sites within the city limits, but another city official who declined to be identified stated that potential new hospital locations include the east side of Davison Road, south side of West Avenue near the city line and along Upper Mountain Road. Potential sites on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport include various plots of vacant land on the west side of South Transit Road, south of Robinson Road; and the east side of South Transit Road, just north of Robinson Road, officials said.
However, also reportedly in the mix is the west side of South Transit Road, which is in the Town of Pendleton, where large swaths of vacant land have been noticeably cleared in recent months.
Catholic Health announced its intention to acquire ENH last month and develop a new, smaller hospital with “state-of-the-art” emergency services, 12 in-patient private rooms, specialty services including women’s and orthopedic services and an emphasis on outpatient care. Pending approval of the bankruptcy court, the plan calls for construction to begin next year and wrap up in 2023.
