Town supervisors in seven counties put their names on a written public comment earlier this month on the Article 94c draft regulations put forth by the newly formed state Office of Renewable Energy Siting.
The document was spearheaded by Cambria town Supervisor Wright Ellis, in whose town there is stiff opposition to the Bear Ridge Solar project pitched by Cypress Creek Renewables. Ellis says the issue isn't whether or not you support solar energy, it's about protecting home rule.
Siting of developments “should be up to the municipalities,” Ellis said. “It’s in the constitution that a local authority has control of land use.”
Wright said that under old state legislation guiding the siting of utility-scale energy facilities, legislation commonly referred to as Article 10, the onus was on developers to explain why a local law restricting them was “unduly burdensome” and should be overturned, but now, the process prescribed by Article 94c forces the municipalities to defend their laws. Wright said that’s a violation of home rule.
Defense of home rule was Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable's reason for signing on to the group public comment.
“The towns have always fought for home rule over anything New York State takes away from us,” Annable said. “There have been other issues, maybe not as controversial as solar farms, but still ... we’ve always fought for home rule.”
The sentiment is echoed by Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips.
“They’re trying to run over our local laws,” he said. “Modernization is a great thing, but you can’t shove it down our throat.”
Somerset Supervisor Jeffrey Dewart said he hopes the state takes the supervisors' group statement seriously, and that the document having been supported by so many municipalities makes it enough of a "loud noise" to reach Albany.
“Many supervisors in Niagara County signed that, and Orleans County supervisors, as well as supervisors across the state,” Dewart said.
“We’re making sure we have a seat at the table,” Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said. “And they need to abide by our rules. Anyone who has talked to me says that it’s our town and we need a say in this.”
"We do our due diligence, and we’ve set forth a set of laws that pertain to what we think is fair for wind and solar projects," Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said. "If the state turns around and says, ‘We’re the boss and we’re telling you what you have to accept'? We’re against that.”
The statement was also signed by the town supervisors of Royalton and Pendleton.
