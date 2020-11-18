GASPORT — The Hartland Town Board is scheduled to vote today on adoption of the 2021 town budget. A special meeting starts at 5 p.m.
According to town supervisor Ross Annable, the town's combined tax rate will be lower in 2021, due largely to a $1 reduction in the water tax rate.
“We have a sufficient amount in reserves in water,” Annable said, explaining the reduction. “Different bonds have been paid off in the last couple years, giving us the ability to work with more.”
The general fund tax rate will increase by 5 cents, while the fire protection tax remains the same, making the 2021 combined tax rate $5.07 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Overall, Annable said, that's an 11% reduction in the tax rate, but the annual fee for refuse pickup is rising by $10 per property, to $190. The bottom line for the owner of property assessed at $100,000 is a town bill of about $703 — which is $88 less than the 2020 tax bill, he said.
The 2021 town budget projects expenditure of $3.7 million to cover all operations, about $120,000 more than the 2020 budget. No programs or services will be cut in 2021, Annable said.
