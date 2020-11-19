BARKER — The newly adopted 2021 Somerset town budget carries a 10% increase in the combined tax rate for residential property owners.
The $3.1 million spending plan, adopted by the town board on Nov. 4, is balanced in part by a $127,000 increase in the tax levy, which is set at $907,000.
The new combined tax rate for residential property owners is $3.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value, reflecting the general, lighting and fire protection tax rates. That's a 20-cent increase in the rate.
In addition, the annual refuse collection fee will rise to $210 per unit. That's an $81.75 increase in the fee.
Sewer and water consumption rates are unchanged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.