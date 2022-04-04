Town to approve street paving list on Wednesday

Town of Lockport Highway Superintendent Dave Miller released a tentative schedule for road paving to the town board during Monday’s worksession. The final list will be approved at the official town board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at town hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.
The list includes:
• All of Carlisle Gardens – Windermere, Ambleside, Grasmere, Longcroft and Rydalmount roads – for milling and paving
• Amy Lane, Jeffrey Drive and Angela Drive for milling and paving
• Erna Drive and Susanne Drive for milling and paving
• The town’s portion of West Jackson for paving
• Day Road from East High Street to Route 31 for oil and stone
• Murphy Road for oil and stone
• Bartz Road from Old Beattie Road to South Transit Street for micropaving (a process of using two layers of blacktop over an area) as well as Old Saunders Settlement as an alternative depending on CHIPS allocation and blacktop prices.
There was also some discussion regarding Davison Road being milled and paved, but it was decided it would be passed over this year, due to a proposed subdivision being built off of it.
“If that’s getting started it would be senseless for our trucks to pave it and then have it all torn up,” Miller said after the meeting.
Miller also said that paving could begin in May, but will be more “heavy” in June after school gets out, particularly around the subdivisions where many school buses pass through prior to summer break. An end date is projected for Labor Day.
