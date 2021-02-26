The Town of Wilson has received $500,000 for the repair of the waterline along Route 18 through the state’s REDI program. The pipes for the Roosevelt Beach Bridge Waterline were originally installed in 1967, and during the flooding in 2017 and 2019, the high water mark of 12 Mile Creek left less room than even a small motorboat could pass under, said Town of Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips.
Phillips said that the town had applied for the grant in 2019 when it was originally thought that the project would cost $500,000, but after engineering it was discovered it would come in less than that.
“We went through the (REDI) process and luckily we were approved more than what was needed,” Phillips said. “We’ll be returning some of it (the $500,000) back to New York state."
The REDI program stands for the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative and was set up by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019 to allow Lake Ontario communities to identify projects to minimize the harm done by future flooding.
The present waterline is composed of 275 feet of steel water line, which is suspended above 12 Mile Creek under the Roosevelt Beach Bridge. At this portion, the pipe hangs low, said Phillips.
“Over the last few years, the Roosevelt Beach Bridge Waterline has required ongoing maintenance. Governor Cuomo is helping the Town of Wilson resolve this issue through his Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative,” Phillips said in a press release announced Friday. “Through this program, and with the funding awarded by the REDI Commission, the waterline will be replaced, ensuring continued, safe water service to our residents, as well as eliminating the maintenance cost and time. We are thankful for the assistance and partnership that the state has given.”
The project will involve replacing all 275 feet of the waterline and will be completed next week, said Phillips.
“The REDI program is a testament to what can accomplish when state and local governments work in tandem to better communities,” Cuomo said in the same press release. “This project in Niagara County is yet another example of New York’s continued commitment to revitalization and resiliency. We are building New York back better to withstand whatever Mother Nature sends our way.”
