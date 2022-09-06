Residents will notice a lot of construction within the town of Lockport in the coming year. In a Tuesday work session, the town board approved three resolutions connected to infrastructure projects, all of which will break ground in 2023.
Water lines will be replaced in the spring and summer at a cost of approximately $3 million. According to Town Engineer Rob Klavoon, the focus of the work is “everything north of Robinson (Road) going up to the city.”
“The funding for the water project came from bonds that the town applied to some time ago,” Councilman Paul Siejak said, noting that the approved work constitutes the final phase of a three-phase project.
Niagara Falls-based 4th Generation Construction of Niagara was declared the lowest responsible bidder for the work.
Sewer lines will also be addressed, through a “trench-less" method of sliding a liner into the existing sewer line and using steam to expand it into an interior wall. Lining eliminates the need for digging up and replacing lines, Klavoon said, but requires expert oversight.
“There are only about six firms in the Northeast that can do this,” Klavoon said.
The town will spend about $2.1 million of its American Rescue Plan Act fund on the sewer improvement project. Design work by Wendel Engineering will be completed by the beginning of 2023 and construction will start in the spring.
The board also selected general and electric contractors for a $3.45 million project to add or upgrade generators at the town's sewer pump stations. STC Construction bid $2.3 million for general contracting and Goodwin Electric bid $609,000 for electrical work. The expected date of work completion is late spring - early summer.
Also known as lift stations, the purpose of the town's 38 pump stations is to send sewage uphill towards the wastewater treatment plant. Without these stations, back-ups could occur or lines could break. According to Siejak, the generator at each station will be standardized from diesel to natural gas.
