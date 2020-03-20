The Town of Lockport is continuing its annual reassessment program for 2020, Assessor Jill Lederhouse announced Wednesday.
Annual reassessment involves the review and analysis of all real property assessments to determine current full market value.
Full value assessment began in the town in 2001, when all property assessments were reviewed and converted to full market value from 85% of market value. Annual reassessment to maintain full market value is encouraged by the state Office of Real Property Tax Services, according to Lederhouse.
Where property owners are experiencing a change in assessment, a formal Change of Assessment notice will be mailed sometime between March 27 and April 3, Lederhouse said. The notice includes basic instructions, dates and procedures for the informal review process and also for filing an assessment grievance with the Board of Assessment Review.
