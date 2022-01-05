The Towns of Cambria and Pendleton, as well as the Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS), have moved one step closer to obtaining intervenor funds from the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) over the controversial Bear Ridge Project, a 900-acre – 100 MegaWatt – solar farm proposed in both towns.
The three groups have collectively asked for $125,000 which will be decided by an administrative judge. Keith Silliman of Cypress Creek, the solar company proposing the project, said the numbers broke down to $60,000 for the Town of Cambria, $40,000 for the Town of Pendleton and $25,000 for COIS.
Silliman said that he and Cambria Supervisor Wright Ellis – as well as Town Board Member Matt Foe and a COIS representative – speak monthly and the town is updated on the progress over topics such as, “ongoing studies, surveys and permit development, the interconnection process with National Grid and the process of obtaining Renewable Energy Credits.”
Ellis confirmed that while there is communication, Silliman and himself are far from agreeing on the fundamentals of solar power and its siting.
“In some cases, we flat out want it changed. We’re not asking for a middle ground on some things,” Ellis said. “The whole business of putting it in an industrial area.”
Probably the most important issue voiced by Ellis is that farmland is not on the table for industrial energy equipments, including solar panels.
“We feel that’s pretty firm,” he said. “We’ve got industrial area. We’ve got space to do it. The zoning laws says that’s where to put them.”
Ellis said that the town will be using intervenor funds to work on different issues with engineers, consultants and lawyers out of the foot-high pile of documents that comprise the application Cypress Creek has sent to ORES for the Bear Ridge Project.
“It’s huge, it’s three volumes, a foot of paperwork,” he said. “They’re looking at different topics within it and they’ll be examining them. Looking at the impact on our zoning, which is an issue because essentially it does not conform with the zoning in the Town of Cambria. It doesn’t conform with our solar law.”
Sharon Tasner, vice president of COIS, said that the exact allocation of the group’s request of intervenor funds has not been decided, but there are issues they’d like to explore.
“We’re looking to go further into issues, like environmental issues, also some visual impact concerns and potential of devaluation of surrounding homes,” Tasner said. “Those are the three things we’re going to focus on.”
Tasner said that the group would be looking for experts on the environment, as well as talking to realtor agents about the potential of property value drops.
She also spoke of a project completed by the group on visual impacts.
“We replicated their visual impact study that they submitted for application,” Tasner said. “They had in excess of 40 pictures/views of the project in relationship to homes. We went back and did the same perimeters – latitude and longitude. Their study didn’t put the homes in those views. They just showed the land, but we went back and replicated it showing the proximity of residences. That is something we’d be challenging them with.”
The next step is a familiar one where the Towns of Cambria of Pendleton, as well as COIS, will go before an administrative judge as to whether they will receive the intervenor funds as requested.
Ellis said he’d been through a similar process for the Bear Ridge Project during the older siting process known as Article 10.
“On Article 10 they had intervenor funds in two allotments, one was before the application and the other was after the application,” he said. “It goes before an administrative law judge to make the final decision.”
Ellis said that the town has spent over $100,000 battling the project’s proposed siting on farmland and move it to an industrially zoned area.
“We don’t want it anyplace else,” he said. “The amount of farmland is a real difficult concern. Nine hundred acres of farmland between us and Pendleton, that’s just a great concern to see that going out of production.”
