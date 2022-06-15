The Town of Lockport will hold a pair of public hearings at 1 p.m. Monday at town hall on Dysinger Road.
One hearing will be held to get the public’s reaction to increasing the total price for the Town’s Water District No. 3 to more than $15 million, but not take out an additional bond.
According to Supervisor Mark Crocker, town officials have been leery of taking on more debt, but at the same time understand the project needs to be done. To that end, Crocker said the money would be taken from the Water Department’s funds to pay for the project along with the original bond.
“The cost for the project is more than the bond because of inflation,” Crocker said.
The total price for the project is $15.3 million.
The second point of business is a hearing for a local law entitled “A Local Law Allowing for Additional Time to Obtain a Building Permit Following Approval of Special Use Permit or Site Plan Review.”
“Sometimes projects take longer than a year,” Crocker said. “It’s not the builder’s fault, but it could take two years.”
Councilman Paul Siejak commented on the proposed law.
“It used to be simple,” Siejak said. “You get your permit and then shovels are in the ground. Now you have so many government agencies that have to give their blessing for the project. That could take a long time.”
Siejak said that because of this, developers may want to wait to get a building permit after their other paperwork and site plan review have been approved.
The extension would grant the developer up to a year to get a building permit on the condition they can show “substantial efforts” were made to get the project up and moving and “a good cause for the delay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.