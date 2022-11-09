The Scouts of the Towpath District of the Iroquois Trail Council have long supported local food pantries by "Scouting For Food" — hanging door tags on each door in a community, then following up a week later by collecting bags full of non-perishable food items left by generous members of the community. Those food items were delivered to local food pantries and ultimately local residents in need. From the very beginning, the focus has been on one word: "local".
Due to having many fewer available Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA members, Scouting for Food has morphed into a drive-through drop-off format, but it still serves local food pantries in the scouts’ own communities, which then in turn support local residents in need. The emphasis is still on, you guessed it, "local". While residents in a couple of communities may still have found door tags on their doors last weekend, other local Scout units are asking residents to drop food off at convenient local sites.
If you did not receive a hang tag and are able to support your local food pantries, please consider bringing non-perishable items like pasta, soups, canned fruit and vegetables, sealed mashed potato and pasta sides, etc., to a local collection site on Saturday.
LOCKPORT
— St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St., rear parking lot, 10 a.m. to noon. Troop 4 is collecting for the recently reopened Sister Helen’s Food Pantry.
— DeSales Catholic School, Chestnut Ridge Road, parking lot, noon to 2 p.m. Pack 4 is also collecting for Sister Helen's Food Pantry.
— All Saints RC Church, Church Street, parking lot, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Girls Troop 5014 is collecting for the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.
— First Presbyterian Church, Church and Ontario streets, parking lot, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pack 7 is collecting for the Little Food Pantry at First Presbyterian.
— Wrights Corners fire hall, Route 78, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Troop 40 is collecting for the Newfane Food Pantry.
GASPORT
— Pack 18 hung door tags last week and will pick up on Saturday. If you did not receive a door tag wand would like to donate, please visit a drive-through location.
PENDLETON
— Pendleton United Methodist Church, Campbell Boulevard and Bear Ridge Road, parking lot, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troop 98 is collecting for the Pendleton Food Pantry.
— Good Shepherd RC Church, Tonawanda Creek Road, 10 a.m. to noon. Pack 47 and Troop 47 also are collecting for the Pendleton Food Pantry. (Some residents may have received door tags. Thank you for donating!)
MEDINA
— St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1355 West Ave., 9 to 11 a.m. Troop 28 and Pack 28 are collecting for the pantries at St. Peter's and Calvary Tabernacle Assembly of God church.
— Troops 28 and 35, along with Packs 28 and 35, will be picking up at homes where door tags were left last weekend.
For more information on Scouting For Food, call District Commissioner Bob Pugh at 716-940-6465. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, or for membership inquiries, call District Executive Jessica Bonham at 585-343-0307 or go to: www.beascout.org.
