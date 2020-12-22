Dr. Todd Retell doesn’t just like giving people healthy teeth, he also likes giving people a reason to smile.
Since 2016, dentists Retell and Dr. James Shaw, who's dressed like Santa, have teamed up outside their Lockport Dental Group office every December to deliver a big stash of toys to Youth Mentoring Services. Their drive is named Toys For Smiles.
“We dumped hundreds of toys on their doorstep” this past Saturday, Retell said. “They were overwhelmed.”
Valerie Oleksik, an employee of TJ Maxx, jumped in on the action to transport the toys to YMS in a most festive way: on the back seats of MINI Coopers, a veritable caravan of them.
“We ran into each other accidentally one day and the (dentists) were going to rent a box truck,” Oleksik recalled. “I said, ‘Oh no, don’t do that! We have transportation for you!’”
To line up the transportation, Oleksik creates an event on Facebook every year.
“People sign up to deliver the toys, and every year we just get more and more cars,” she said.
The caravan ran from Towne MINI in Williamsville to Youth Mentoring Services on Park Avenue in Lockport, with toy pickup stops along the way at Cadence Music, The Village Eatery and Lockport Dental Group.
“I figured we could give back to Youth Mentoring Service. That’s what we’re here for at Cadence," said Shawn Duchscherer. “It's to help kids and help youth get along through music, so we’re happy to be a part of (Toys for Smiles) and it’s so cool with all the cars.”
Oleksik has also applied to TJ Maxx and won grants of $10,000 for two years running, to put towards the hundreds of toys that the drive is collecting or buying outright.
“It’s through the TJX Foundation and you find non-profit groups and you nominate them,” she said. “They focus on groups about children and education and Youth Mentoring Services has been perfect for the last two years.”
Youth Mentoring Services director Sue Capell said the first year she was approached by Retell, the organization had just lost a big supporter and she feared it wouldn’t be able to do anything for Christmas.
“The next day Todd called. It was heaven sent,” she said.
Capell addressed the caravan outside the YMS office last weekend to let the volunteers know how much their gesture is appreciated.
“When we hand out these Christmas gifts, I know you guys don’t get to see it, but these people are so appreciative and their kids are so happy to have something under their tree," she told them.
This year's delivery ended with the caravaners smiling and speaking about their experience volunteering. Some have been doing it for years and it's a tradition.
“It’s been four or five years (for me),” Trevor Roberts said as he sat on a pink bike make complete with a pink helmet. “Every year there’s been a bike – I’ve sat on one.”
