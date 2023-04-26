The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the state STOP-DWI program conducted the annual Traffic Safety Fair for high school seniors at the Kenan Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. The highlight this year was a presentation by Karen Torres, a Long Island native whose father was killed by a distracted driver.
“The driver didn’t go to jail. He got a 90-day (driver's license) suspension,” Torres told students. “He didn’t go to jail, but he’ll live with that for the rest of his life.”
Torres' father was a highway maintenance worker whose body was so mangled by the cement truck that crushed him, identifying the remains gave Torres’ husband nightmares for a year.
The cement truck driver had veered into the work lane where Torres' father, Patrick Mapleson, 66, and several others were working. The others jumped left. Mapleson jumped right.
And that was the end for the man known as “Grampa Fish” who was seven months away from retirement and just wanted a shack by the water.
Mapleson was killed 17 years ago. His daughter started giving talks about distracted driving four years after that.
Torres said she knows her presentation is saving lives. Her audiences aren't just young people, they're adults, highway construction workers especially, who are in danger of being struck as well as being the errant vehicle operator. Her dad was killed by a driver who was just grabbing his water bottle that had fallen onto the floor, she said.
Jayme Stone, 18, of Wilson, said Torres' presentation hammered home the lesson to not look at an incoming text while driving.
“I was so glad she mentioned the ‘do-not-disturb’ mode on phones,” Stone said. “I put it on right away.”
Booths at the Traffic Safety Fair were manned by the state Department of Transportation, New York State Police, Mercy Flight and AAA. At State Police pedal carts and "traffic stops," goggles were handed out that simulate the experience of impairment.
Students from throughout the county attended the fair, which was focused on speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving (alcohol and marijuana), and the rules of driving past school buses, according to Cathy Davis, traffic and safety coordinator for the sheriff's office.
The fair, timed to coincide with "prom season," has been going on in one fashion or another for 27 years. In 2020-2021, because of the Covid pandemic, large gatherings were prohibited, so each school in the county was provided with a PowerPoint presentation and literature for students.
