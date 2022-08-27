In March and May of this year, pedestrians on South Transit Street were struck and killed by passing motorists.
Both the tragedy and the aftermath in the death of Richard Howes III have been highly publicized as the two drivers accused in the hit-and-run were charged with manslaughter. Howes was struck by two vehicles as he crossed South Transit at High Street on March 18.
The second hit-and-run incident, in which an unnamed male was struck by two vehicles at South Transit and Nicholls streets at 5:44 a.m. May 5, remains under investigation, Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said on Friday. One of the drivers is known to us, Abbott said, the other is not and it continues to be a case that is under investigation.
Abbott also said, to his knowledge, that the name of the victim has not been announced and he would not divulge the identity as of Friday.
Upon the second fatality, Mayor Michelle Roman said the city’s traffic advisory board would gather and analyze information about accidents and conditions on South Transit Street between Main Street and Ruhlmann Road.
At the same time, the New York State Department of Transportation disclosed its ongoing traffic study on Route 78 in Niagara County. The study was begun in 2020 and was due to be wrapped up in September. That study was still in progress as of Friday, according to Susan Surdej, DOT regional public information officer.
While the DOT study was not related to the deaths — a NYSDOT representative, Joseph Morrissey, wrote in May that the location was selected based on data from the agency’s Office of Traffic Safety and Mobility — it does evaluate crash data, field conditions and alternatives and countermeasures to prevent future accidents.
Upon request of the Union-Sun & Journal, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office released information about motor vehicle accidents on South Transit Road / Route 78 as it exits the city and continues south:
— From January 2020 to the present, 20 accidents were documented between Robinson Road and Millersport Highway.
— Two of the collisions occurred in 2020, in May and December, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
— In 2021, six collisions occurred at a variety of times and dates, three between May and July, and all between noon and 8 p.m.
— This year, to date, one collision occurred, at 6472 South Transit, about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26.
The city traffic advisory board is expected to meet next month to review its data, in conjunction with the DOT findings, according to Mayor Michelle Roman. Once that’s done, the city may request that DOT make certain adjustments, such as creating a delayed stop light at High and Transit where both lights are red for an extended period.
Meanwhile, Abbott offered some suggestions for drivers and pedestrians.
For drivers, he said: “Don’t assume (pedestrians) see you. Assume something, or someone, will jump out.”
And for pedestrians: Don’t wear dark clothing while walking outdoors, especially at night; wear a reflective vest or other reflective clothing when walking at night; and walk on the sidewalk or road shoulder whenever possible.
