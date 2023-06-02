Trail Town workshop slated
The Lockport Trail Town Steering Committee and Parks & Trails New York will host an interactive “placemaking” workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in Common Council chambers at city hall. Interested residents are asked to share their thoughts on what makes Lockport a destination for visiting cyclists, and how the Empire State Trail user experience can be improved.
Participants may register at: https://tinyurl.com/musjn4t2.
The City of Lockport recently was selected as one of three provisional Empire State Trail Towns. The city is working with PTNY to more effectively harness visitation to the Erie Canalway Trail, the east-west leg of the 750-mile Empire State Trail.
The Trail Towns program promotes selected communities as premiere destinations for cyclists, and in the process seeks to create long-term economic, health and quality of life benefits for the community, according to Grace Platt, program director for Lockport Main Street Inc.
