Trait Smith named LHS baseball coach

Trait Smith has been named the new Lockport High School varsity baseball coach. He takes over for Dan Petock, who retired last year. The Lions' 2021 season begins May 3, according to district Athletics Director Todd Sukdolak.
The Lockport Board of Education recently approved Smith's appointment at a salary of $4,599.
A district English Language Arts and social studies teacher, Smith has been both a successful and dependable member of the LHS sports program's coaching staff for two decades, serving in a number of assistant and head coaching capacities in football, basketball and baseball.
He was named Lockport's varsity football head coach in 2018 and has served as the LHS junior varsity baseball coach for the past 15 years.
“He's been coaching baseball and other sports here for almost 20 years now,” Sukdolak said.
“He's waited in line for many years to get this opportunity. He deserves to be our next varsity baseball coach.”
A 1982 graduate of LHS, Smith is one of several LHS coaches past and present who were members of the prestigious Lions' undefeated 1982 football team that went on to win the sectional championship at what was then called “Rich Stadium” in Orchard Park, home of the Buffalo Bills.
After high school, Smith went on to an all-star semi-pro career as a defensive lineman with the Lockport Invaders, as well as semi-pro teams in Toronto, Cleveland and Fort Myers, Fla.
Trait and his wife, Bernadette, have four children: Christy, Andrew, Katie and Kennedy.
Also appointed by the school board were Megan Barone and Dana Prebis as LHS Book Club Advisors, effective March 11.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.