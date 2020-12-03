Transcript details D'Angelo arraignment

LOCKPORT — A transcript of the arraignment of Falls attorney Nicholas D'Angelo shows that an assistant Erie County District Attorney, acting as a special prosecutor for the Niagara County District Attorney, pressed to have D'Angelo held without bail on a 12-count sex crimes indictment.
But at the urging of D'Angelo's defense attorney, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., allowed him to be released on his own recognizance, finding that he was unlikely to be "a flight risk."
The transcript was released to news organizations after reporters were barred from Kloch's courtroom during the arraignment in what court officials have said was a "misunderstanding" by New York State Court officers on the nature of the proceedings.
The transcript reflects a largely routine arraignment of D'Angelo, 27, on an indictment that charges him with one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and a single count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with a woman identified as “Victim 1.” Those crimes are alleged to have occurred in fall 2016.
The indictment also charges D'Angelo with one count of first-degree criminal sexual abuse in in connection with a fall 2018 incident involving a woman identified as “Victim 2.”
And he is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution in connections with encounters between August and October 2019 involving a woman identified as “Victim 3”, a prostitute who was under the age of 17 during her first two meetings with D'Angelo and had just turned 17 before her last meeting with him.
The transcript shows that D'Angelo's defense attorney, Brian Melber, entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges on behalf of his client.
If D’Angelo were to be convicted on all 12 counts in the indictment, he would face a potential prison term of 35 years. That formed the basis for the request to jail D'Angelo made by the special prosecutor, Lynette Reda.
Reda noted that courts are permitted to weigh a defendant's character, reputation, habits. criminal history, and and likelihood that they may flee the jurisdiction in determining whether to set bail.
"If the defendant were to be convicted of all of these offenses, again were to be, he would be looking at a maximum sentence of well over 35 years," Reda told Kloch. "Which is an indication that, you know, that he could flee the jurisdiction based in that."
The special prosecutor also argued that D'Angelo's prior conviction, in January 2010, to a sexual misconduct charge, showed a "pattern" of criminal conduct.
"There are also concerns of the people, your honor, that this is a pattern of conduct, a course of conduct, a history, a habit of behavior over at least a four-year period, with young women," Reda told the judge. "(The) demonstration of this pattern of behavior is very troublesome."
The special prosecutor also suggested to Kloch that there may have been attempts to tamper with witnesses in the case.
Melber argued for D'Angelo's unfettered release by telling Kloch that the purpose of bail is to ensure that a defendant appears in court for the proceedings in their case.
"There's nothing in this case, or any of his character or history, that suggests there would be any question about him appearing at any future court appearances," Melber told Kloch. "And as your honor just noted, that is the focus of this analysis."
The investigation that led to the criminal charges against D'Angelo was triggered by the filing of a civil lawsuit against him by a Falls woman and former client of his private law practice. The woman, in her civil suit filed in August, accuses D’Angelo of a “course of behavior” that included sexually harassing conduct, sexual assault and rape.
However, the woman does not appear to be one of D’Angelo’s alleged identified victims. The allegations in her civil suit, which is pending in Erie County Court, do not match the dates contained in the criminal indictment.
"Behind the scenes of all these charges, judge, there is an individual who brought a civil suit against Mr. D'Angelo and then embarked on a sustained and very public campaign of misinformation," Melber said. "Judge, in terms of Mr. D'Angelo's background, every relevant factor indicates there's zero risk of his non-appearance."
Melber also told Kloch that his office and D'Angelo have bene in contact with both the Erie and Niagara County district attorneys offices and knew an investigation was ongoing. He told the judge D'Angelo is "not going anywhere."
Kloch told the lawyers he believes defendant's are innocent until proved guilty and that an indictment is only an accusation. And he said, "the only reason for bail is whether or not hge's going to walk in that door."
"He walked in the door today," Kloch said. "He walked in with a reputable attorney. I am a hundred percent completely convinced he's going to come back here."
In releasing D'Angelo on his own recognizance, Kloch also signed orders of protection, barring him from contact with the alleged victims. He also ordered D'Angelo to surrender his passport to the special prosecutor and limited his travel to Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, whose office was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case in October after Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek recused herself from the investigation, said he respected Kloch’s decision while noting that the veteran justice had agreed to handle the case “after another judge recused” from the matter. Wojtaszek, who currently serves as Niagara County’s District attorney and who was elected as a county judge in November, asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the matter due to D’Angelo’s work as what she has described as a “volunteer” for her judicial campaign.
“I practiced (as an assistant DA and in private practice) in front of Judge Kloch hundreds of times,” Flynn said. “There aren’t too many judges I respect more than Judge Kloch.”
In addition to his private law practice, D’Angelo has served as the managing editor of the Niagara Reporter. A spokesperson said D’Angelo remains “on leave” from that position.
He resigned his post as part-time assistant Niagara County Department of Social Services attorney after being indicted.
