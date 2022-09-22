Chris Proctor and Zuzanna Drozdz are the owners of a large, organic garden that will sustain them throughout the winter, thanks to the vegetables that they’re harvesting and preserving every day.
This week, in their front yard “patch” on Pine Street there are beans, squash, several variety of peppers, cucumbers and enough tomatoes to make several batches of chili and tomato sauce. Lesser known crops, such as sesame and borage, are still growing, too, and dotted amongst the edibles are showy flowers: dahlia, hydrangea, orchid.
A garden that occupies most of a front yard is an uncommon sight in Lockport. To Drozdz, a landscape designer, and Proctor, a professor of education, it’s quite beautiful and a part of their lives that goes back to when they first met.
“Our first date was milling the flour I’d grown,” Drozdz said. “Chris was making it into bread — and then his dog ate it.”
They both laughed as Drozdz shared that story.
The two met in Palo Alto, Calif., where they studied. Drozdz was working at a children’s garden owned by John Jeavons, an author and biointensive gardener; her focus initially was issues such as food security, but she ended up working with children from different schools in the area and at harvest time the children and their families made a feast together.
Proctor and Drodz relocated to Lockport from Philadelphia in mid 2020. They were following a job offer made to Proctor by the University of Buffalo, and had visited a number of houses for sale in Erie and Niagara counties. When they found their home they were immediately entranced, and as they researched the property, their enthusiasm grew. The man who built the house was a retired tree breeder and nursery owner.
The couple hadn’t even seen the inside of the house before they were back in Philadelphia, in Covid lockdown, trying to piece together the floor plan from photographs taken by the real estate agent.
“Knowing that the house was built by someone who worked with plants made me more sure this was where I wanted to live,” Drozdz said.
Today Drozdz is the head gardener at the property and Proctor is the head chef. He likes to cook Mexican and Indian foods primarily, he said.
Both hope their property will be a stop on the 2023 Lockport In Bloom garden tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.