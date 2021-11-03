Lisa Cox, is a trainer at the Institute on Trauma and Trauma-Informed Care. While her office is at the University at Buffalo, her work takes her to many locales to train individuals in trauma-informed care. In Lockport, where funds from the STOP School Violence grant, now called the FORWARD Project, are being used to train key staff in how to educate children who have had traumatic experiences, she is greatly involved.
Cox explained the basis behind what she and the rest of the team at ITTIC do.
“A lot of the training we do, especially for schools and education staff, really revolves around the ideas proposed by Dr. Bruce Perry,” Cox said and noted that Perry has been in the news lately because of a book he and Oprah Winfrey put out called, “What Happened To You?”
Cox said that Perry’s research, which is at the forefront of trauma research, led him to conclude that the brain develops differently when kids experience trauma, particularly the fear response center.
“We know (students that have experienced trauma) are more likely to respond to what they perceive as being threats in their environment,” Cox said. “And they don’t have that prefrontal cortex online to help them regulate and help them understand that these threats are not necessarily threats to their survival. They are just triggers to this overwhelming fight, flight or freeze response.”
Currently ITTIC has trained 384 staff members in trauma-informed care at in the school district's building, said Holly Dickinson, grants and community project director for the schools.
Cox said that ITTIC visits many organizations such as police stations and businesses to train people in trauma-informed care. For herself, Cox said she was already a part of “the trauma world” in her former job as a school social worker.
“I worked in a school in Erie County that worked with kids that were all special education classified,” she said. “So this idea and this approach, even before I had any formal relationship or partnership or understanding of ITTIC, was something I was doing on my own in terms of research and helping people understand the kids we were serving.”
Cox said that trauma effects everyone whether or not they themselves have faced it.
“Everyone has a story, so that’s part of the message we like to share, too,” she said. “So, people don’t feel alone.”
