A travel advisory is in effect in the city of Lockport until 7 a.m. Tuesday, due to forecasted continued snow and wind. Road clearing will cease temporarily while crews rest, Mayor Michelle Roman announced.
"Our crews have to take a break from continuous driving for safety reasons and will return with one crew at 12 a.m. and the other crews will return to the roads at 2 a.m.," Roman wrote in a Monday evening announcement.
