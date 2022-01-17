A travel ban is in effect for the City of Lockport until further notice. A travel advisory has been issued by Niagara County for other municipalities.
The City of Lockport cautions travelers to avoid all unnecessary travel whenever possible due to winter weather conditions making driving difficult and unsafe.
From Modern Disposal: Due to the inclement weather, Modern is suspending operations. Monday route service will be pushed to Tuesday, Tuesday service to Wednesday and so on. They will run pick-ups through Saturday to cover all routes.
Throughout the rest of Niagara County there is a travel advisory. Residents are encouraged to restrict non-essential travel for the duration of today's snow event.
Those with necessary travel are advised to plan accordingly and leave plenty of time for your commute.
