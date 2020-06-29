Travelers' quarantine mandate reiterated by Niagara County

Niagara County is reminding travelers from states dealing with a spike in COVID-19 transmission rates that they're supposed to self-quarantine, per a recent executive order by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, while extending its testing offer to them.
“The community has done tremendous work helping to flatten the curve. As our infection rate has significantly reduced, we need those returning to Niagara County to follow public health guidelines and consider free diagnostic testing during their 14 day quarantine,” Daniel J. Stapleton, county public health director, said on Monday.
The county testing site is open every Wednesday, with appointments starting as early as 9:30 a.m. To register, call 278-1900. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. Results are available in about two to four days. For more information about coronavirus testing and antibody testing sites, visit: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health .
Cuomo last week announced a travel advisory requiring any travelers entering New York from a state with high COVID-19 numbers to quarantine for two weeks. Exemptions for essential workers have been made.
Travelers who are either returning from or planning a trip should review the New York State COVID-19 Travel Advisory link at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19 for a current list of restricted states and guidance for travel and quarantine, as well as exemptions for essential workers. Those returning from a high-risk state on non-essential travel will not receive paid sick leave benefits for their required quarantine, per the executive order.
￼For more information about the travel advisory, call the state COVID-19 Hotline at 1-￼888-364-3065.
To report non-compliance with the governor’s order, including individuals' failure to adhere to the quarantine requirements pursuant to the travel advisory, call the NYS on Pause Hotline at 1-833-789-0470.
