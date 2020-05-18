Treating COVID-19 patients on the WNY front line

BUFFALO — Brian Monaco, MD, recalls vividly the day he saw his first known COVID-19 patient. “It was March 15,” he recalled. “I’m sure because that was the last time I came in contact with my parents,” he said.
When the patient’s test came back positive, Monaco, an assistant professor of emergency medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, who works in the emergency departments at Buffalo General Medical Center, Gates Vascular Institute and Erie County Medical Center, knew that his life was going to be vastly different for the foreseeable future.
The novel coronavirus has caused massive upheaval in everyone’s lives. Aside from patients and their families, those whose lives have been most altered are those on the front lines – the health care workers whose jobs require them to face the virus head on.
And that includes the more than 500 faculty physicians and over 700 medical residents from the Jacobs School who provide care to patients in UB’s affiliated teaching hospitals throughout Western New York, according to Michael E. Cain, MD, vice president for health sciences at UB and dean of the Jacobs School.
Many of these doctors and residents, particularly those in the emergency departments and intensive care units, are treating COVID-19 patients. They work anywhere from 20 to 80 hours a week, enduring working conditions none have ever before experienced. Most UB faculty physicians are also balancing the role of professor, providing instruction and oversight to medical students and residents.
Their expertise and around-the-clock patient care, in such large numbers, is one of the benefits of having a medical school in a community, according to Cain.
“I know I speak for our entire community in expressing deep gratitude to our dedicated health care workers, and our UB faculty physicians and medical residents who are providing care to our community’s most vulnerable members during this pandemic,” Cain said.
The following quotes are taken from this story about UB faculty physicians serving on the front lines to treat COVID-19 patients in Western New York:
• David Janicke, MD, PhD, clinical associate professor of emergency medicine in the Jacobs School and medical director of the Emergency Department at Buffalo General/Gates Vascular Institute: “We knew that workers were going to get ill and wouldn’t be able to work, so we were worried about losing staff who would have to be quarantined and therefore not being able to optimally take care of our patients,” said Janicke, who is affiliated with UBMD Emergency Medicine.
“The attitude was, ‘this is what I do.’”
“With this disease, you see someone come in and they’re sick, but not that sick. And then suddenly they were dying. It was really surprising. These were not just people who were in their 90s or who had comorbidities. Some were patients with few health issues; otherwise healthy people in their 40s and 50s.”
“Patients are so isolated not having visitors. It is hard to know they were dying without family. We don’t feel good about that.”
• Brian Monaco, MD, assistant professor of emergency medicine in the Jacobs School. Monaco also works in the emergency departments at Buffalo General Medical Center, Gates Vascular Institute and Erie County Medical Center: “This virus is hurting people in ways I had never seen before, and it is hurting people I did not expect to see it in.”
• Karin Provost, DO, PhD, associate professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Department of Medicine, at the Jacobs School. She is also co-director of the Intensive Care Unit at the VA Western New York Healthcare System: “There is so much that we do not know about the SARS-CoV-2 virus … which makes caring for these patients very challenging.”
“ICU team members are highly qualified and dedicated to taking care of the most extremes of illness, and compartmentalizing the stress. This is a very different experience. All health care providers on the team are being put under stress levels we have not before experienced, in a situation where we are caring for a disease that we have never seen before, with never before observed clinical manifestations every day, it seems.”
• David Holmes, MD, clinical associate professor of Family Medicine and Director of Global Health Education, Jacobs School:
“The needs are so great, and I feel that anything I do is just a drop in the bucket. But we all have a part to play. If everyone is putting their drop in the bucket, then soon it will be full.”
