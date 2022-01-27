The Western New York Land Conservancy is hosting a tree identification nature walk at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Niagara Escarpment Preserve in Lockport. The walk will be led by Erik Danielson, a naturalist and stewardship coordinator with the land conservancy. The purpose is to teach participants how to identify some of the unique native trees of the region.
Kyle Semmel, communications director of WNYLC, said this is one of about three or four different nature walks that the organization does each year.
“You will basically walk along the trail itself, and Danielson will stop at unique trees, and he will point out how to identify these trees, either by their bark, or their leaves, or some other identifying feature,” Semmel said.
The walk will be focused on how to properly identify trees during winter. According to Danielson, even though it is winter and leaves might not be on tree branches right now, it can still be easy to identify different varieties of trees, perhaps even easier than usual.
“There are a lot of tree species in which the leaf can be quite variable,” Danielson said. “And those same species tend to be more consistent in the traits of their buds and twigs. So if you learn those traits, it’s actually much easier to reliably identify species, than if you're trying to do it by the leaves.”
When leading these walks, Danielson loves how attendees can always walk away feeling good about what they’ve learned.
“Everyone who attends seems to have something or another that they come away with that they were really pleased to learn,” he said. “And that they will remember, and enjoy it the next time they’re out in the woods.”
There is no fee to participate in the walk. It is recommended that participants dress for cold weather and walking through about a foot of snow. The walk will last about two hours. Participants should bring their own water and snacks, and note, there are no restrooms on the preserve.
Advance registration is necessary to receive details on the exact meeting place on the preserve. Sign up at www.wnylc.org/events by 9 p.m. Friday.
