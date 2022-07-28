Trek Inc., owned by Advanced Energy, is looking for tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. The company is planning to vacate its space at Harrison Place and relocate to a newly constructed 110,000-square-foot facility on Junction Road in Cambria.
This isn’t the first time Trek has asked for assistance from the county. Previously it sought sales tax abatement on the $8.2 million it spent setting up at Harrison Place.
According to its application for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement covering a new facility, Trek Inc. currently employs 200 people and would hire another 100 as it expands. CALF Development LLC’s request was the subject of a public hearing on Wednesday at which no members of the public offered comments. A vote on the tax-break agreement is expected at the NCIDA Board of Directors’ Aug. 10 meeting.
Trek is seeking a 15-year PILOT agreement, sales tax abatement on construction and furnishing purchases, and mortgage recording tax abatement.
Sales tax exemption would save the company an estimated $1.19 million and mortgage recording tax exemption would save it about $160,000.
The combined property tax load on Trek’s new facility is estimated to be $476,000 a year. The PILOT agreement calls for the company to pay 20% ($95,203) for the first two years, 30% ($142,805) in years three and four, 40% ($190,406) in years five through nine, and 50% in the final five years.
Andrea Klyczek, assistant director of the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, said such tax-break requests are entertained because of the good-paying jobs that are available for local residents when a business expands locally. She said that Trek identified three other locations it would consider for the purpose of expansion: Erie County, the state of Colorado and Malaysia.
