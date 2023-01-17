In mid 2022, TREK Inc. was eyeing a move from its home at Harrison Place to bigger, brand new quarters in the town of Cambria. Advanced Energy Inc., TREK’s parent company, negotiated a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency and the Town of Cambria scored a $750,000 grant in support of TREK's expansion.
However, on Nov. 15, Cambria town supervisor Wright Ellis was informed by letter from Lawrence Callahan, Advanced Energy's senior director of global real estate and facilities, that TREK would not relocate after all, "due to macroeconomic factors that extended well beyond Niagara County and New York State.”
Andrea Klyczek, assistant director of NCIDA, said the agency is aware that TREK expansion is off but not why specifically.
Greater Lockport Development Corporation is the owner of Harrison Place and CEO Brian Smith said he also does not know why TREK expansion was called off. GLDC will continue to support TREK at Harrison Place, Smith said, because the company is important to the region. TREK manufactures power supplies designed for the semiconductor industry.
“We will continue to support TREK anyway we can,” Smith said.
Representatives of Advanced Energy declined the Union-Sun & Journal's requests for comment on the changed plan for TREK.
